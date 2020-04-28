L.A. Mayor Garcetti expands COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic people in transportation services

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday that coronavirus testing will expand to include asymptomatic people who work in transportation services, including delivery, rideshare and taxi drivers.

Prior to the weekend, the mayor urged Angelenos to stay home amid a heat wave, reminding residents that all city and county beaches, trails and recreation facilities were closed. Per his order, L.A. beaches appeared to remain empty throughout the weekend, while thousands gathered at neighboring Orange and Ventura county beaches.

Garcetti said Monday that he’s “awed” by everyone who continued to stay home throughout the weekend heat wave.

L.A. County is the largest COVID-19 hotspot in the state, with over 19,500 people testing positive for the virus. On Friday, the county released its requirements for relaxing stay-at-home orders, which include increasing capacity in the health care system; ensuring protections for people at risk; increasing capability to test, isolate and trace the virus; and maintaining physical distancing.

A group of small businesses filed a lawsuit Friday against dozens of state and local officials, including Mayor Garcetti, arguing that they should be allowed to reopen as long as they maintain social distancing guidelines.

The mayor has been holding a remote briefing every weekday at 5:15 p.m. via Facebook Live.

