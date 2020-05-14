L.A. Mayor Garcetti announces all retailers may open for pickup or delivery; requires Angelenos to wear masks when out

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that Angelenos must wear masks any time they leave their home.

He also announced that all retail locations in the city can now open for curbside pickup or delivery. Some manufacturing restrictions were lifted as well, allowing those which serve retailers to reopen.

Beaches in the county reopened Wednesday for active-use only, allowing people to walk, run, swim and surf. Lounging and sunbathing remain prohibited.

The briefing comes as more retail stores and outdoor recreational areas were also allowed to reopen under a new L.A. County public health order, officials announced Wednesday.

On Monday, Garcetti had said the city is considering closing some streets to give residents more space to exercise, especially in densely-populated areas. However the mayor later said that county health officials advised that it could draw too many people to one area, and so they put the plan on hold.

At least 100 protesters gathered Saturday outside Garcetti’s home, calling for the economy to reopen and condemning health orders enacted in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Within about two months, 1,659 people have died of the virus in L.A. County and 33,180 have tested positive. In the city of L.A. there were 545 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 16,610 — a 3% increase since Tuesday. There were 47 new deaths in the city.

A total of 320,000 people have been tested in the county thus far, with a capacity to test 20,000 people per day.

The mayor was previously holding briefings every weekday and on Sundays, but is now holding them as needed.

