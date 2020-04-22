L.A. Mayor Garcetti says city is working to guarantee workers in certain industries will be rehired after pandemic

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced during his daily remote briefing Tuesday that the city is working to guarantee workers in certain sectors can come back to their jobs after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor said the city has to start preparing for people who work in hotel, food, airport service and janitorial services to be among the first to be rehired.

L.A. City Council is working on legislation — which Garcetti will sign immediately — to create “worker retention ordinance” to allow those workers to come back to their jobs, he said.

Such workers “can’t be the victims when we get back to work” of newer, cheaper labor being hired before them, Garcetti said.

The briefing comes after the mayor released a $10.5 billion proposed budget Monday for the year ahead, beginning July 1, calling the city’s financial future “unpredictable.” The spending plan includes service cuts and nearly 16,000 worker furloughs in an attempt to manage economic fallout from the pandemic.

The plan is expected to result in fewer street repairs and longer wait times for the city’s 311 public service hotline, although safety and health services are not to face cuts, the mayor said.

The budget predicts revenues will go up 1.8%, in comparison to the 4.5% annual average growth the city has seen over the last six years.

Garcetti said “this is bigger and it will hurt more” than the 2008 recession.

The city of L.A. had 680 new cases Tuesday, ringing the total to 6,904 — an 11% increase from the previous day. And, for the second day in a row, L.A. County reported a significant backlog in positive coronavirus tests, bringing the total number of cases to 15,140, with 663 deaths.

Mayor Garcetti has been holding a remote press briefing via Facebook Live every weekday and on Sundays at 5:15 p.m.