L.A. Mayor Garcetti expected to hold daily briefing on city’s coronavirus response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to hold his daily briefing on the city’s coronavirus response at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

The briefing comes after the mayor urged Angelenos Wednesday to wear facials coverings when out doing essential tasks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed suit Friday, encouraging people to use coverings like T-shirts, bandannas and non-medical masks to cover their faces while outdoors.

After announcing the new federal guidelines on masks, President Donald Trump said had did not have the intention of following the advice himself, saying, “I’m choosing not to do it.”

“It’s a recommendation, they recommend it,” Trump said. “I just don’t want to wear one myself.”

Los Angeles County officials reported 521 new coronavirus cases and another 11 deaths Friday, bringing the total number of patients to over 4,566 as the death toll climbed to 89 countywide.

The mayor has been holding a remote briefing every weekday and on Sundays at 5:15 p.m., live-streamed on his Facebook page.

Check back for updates to this developing story.