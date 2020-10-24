L.A. Mayor Garcetti faces new questions after top aide is accused of sexual misconduct

When the #MeToo movement swept the country in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, it was not long before Los Angeles City Hall faced questions about how it had handled workplace harassment.

Mayor Eric Garcetti indicated he didn’t know of any incidents when asked in 2018 by The Times if his office had dealt with harassment allegations. “I don’t think any office is ever immune,” Garcetti added. “I mean, I think jokes are told, things happen, people are survivors.”

Two years later, new questions are emerging about one of Garcetti’s top aides, former Deputy Mayor Rick Jacobs, whom multiple men have accused of sexual misconduct.

The accusations — which Jacobs denied — have prompted some to ask for a more detailed examination of what happened and whether officials in the mayor’s officer were aware of the allegations.

