L.A. Mayor Garcetti gives coronavirus update as city prepares for broader vaccine distribution, reopening

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was set to deliver a coronavirus briefing at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, one day before vaccine eligibility expands to everyone 50 and older statewide.

Garcetti’s briefing Wednesday is also his first since public health officials announced the county could further reopen businesses April 5 after advancing into the orange tier, the second-least restrictive under the state’s color-coded system.

That means outdoor bars can reopen Monday, even if they don’t serve food, and restaurants, theaters, museums and places of worship can allow people indoors at 50% capacity.

Bowling alleys and card rooms, meanwhile, can operate indoors at 25% capacity.

L.A. County could have joined neighboring Orange County in reopening under orange tier guidelines Wednesday, but public health Director Barbara Ferrer said she wanted to proceed cautiously amid concern over new variants.

On Tuesday, the county reported 386 new cases and 26 additional deaths — compared to daily rates in excess of 10,000 new cases and hundreds of deaths at the height of the winter surge.

“If we wish to maintain these low numbers, it will be essential that each of us not get sloppy,” Ferrer said.

Theme parks are also allowed to reopen in California Thursday, with Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia and Legoland in San Diego set to be among the first to welcome back guests. Click here for a further rundown on theme park reopenings and what visitors can expect.

Meanwhile, California is expanding vaccine eligibility to people 50 and older starting Thursday and to all adults on April 15.

On Monday, Garcetti said the city would have 90,000 shots on hand this week, including 75,000 for first doses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that the next few weeks will be “a race between getting people vaccinated, versus avoiding a surge of new cases.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.