L.A. Mayor Garcetti to give virus response update after calling for City Hall furloughs

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to give an update on the city’s response to coronavirus Monday, a day after he released a city budget calling for service cuts and worker furloughs to manage economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

If Garcetti’s spending plan is approved, residents will wait longer to have trees trimmed, graffiti removed and streets and sidewalks fixed. Core services including police, trash pickup and firefighting will be largely safeguarded, but just about anything else is likely to take a hit.

Garcetti warned in a letter accompanying the $10.5 billion proposed budget for the year that begins July 1 that “the road back to where we were will be long and difficult.”

He called the city’s financial future “unpredictable.”

And it could get worse, with much uncertainty about the spread of the virus, the direction of the state and national economy and when government stay-at-home orders will be lifted.

Revenue growth in the coming year is expected to slow to less than 2%, compared to an average growth of 4.5% over the last six years. And since the crisis began, revenue estimates for next year dropped by over $230 million.

Life in the nation’s second most populous city has been largely unrecognizable with most residents staying at home. Notoriously congested freeways have been wide open, with only workers deemed essential still on the job. Even so, there are few places to go, with gyms, bars, beaches and restaurant dining rooms closed to the public.

The spread of the potentially lethal virus has reshaped an administration that had been largely focused on an intractable homelessness crisis.

As tax revenues sink, millions have been invested in testing and other costs related to the outbreak: an estimated $60 million by the end of April, though much of that spending could eventually be covered by federal aid.

The city had been under a hiring freeze. Under the mayor’s proposal, thousands of civilian city workers would take 26 furlough days, the equivalent of a 10% pay cut, in the coming year.