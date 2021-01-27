L.A. Mayor Garcetti has received his 1st dose of coronavirus vaccine, aide says

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addresses a press conference held at the launch of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 15, 2021. (Irfan Khan / AFP / Getty Images)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is certainly younger than 65. And he isn’t a healthcare worker.

But the mayor is on the front lines of the pandemic response, according to aides. So Garcetti, who turns 50 next week, received a COVID-19 vaccination last Thursday.

Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar said the mayor got his first dose after he spent five days at Dodger Stadium helping with the vaccination effort and “directly interacting with hundreds of Angelenos each day.”

“The medical personnel strongly recommended that he receive the vaccine as they have recommended and provided for other field staff and volunteers at the site who have close contact with clients,” Comisar said.

