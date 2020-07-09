L.A. Mayor Garcetti holds briefing on city’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to hold a briefing on the city’s coronavirus response at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The briefing comes as L.A. County health officials reported an alarming spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, prompting concern about a potential surge in deaths.

The county recorded 2,496 new coronavirus cases and another 65 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total to 123,004 cases with 3,642 deaths countywide.

Last week, Garcetti announced that the city would begin sharing information on the threat level of COVID-19 infection through a color-coded indicator that breaks down the risk of spread into four categories.

He also said last week than an estimated one in 140 people is currently infectious with COVID-19 in L.A. County, and the rate is expected to increase to one out of every 100 people or one in every 70 people.

Check back for updates to this developing story.