L.A. to start posting COVID-19 threat level information online, Mayor Garcetti says

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that the city would begin sharing information on the risk and threat level of COVID-19 infection.

The briefing comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered L.A. County and 18 others to halt indoor operations at all restaurants, museums, zoos, cardrooms, theaters, and wineries for at least three weeks as COVID-19 cases surged.

On Monday, Mayor Garcetti said an estimated one in 140 people is currently infectious with COVID-19 in L.A. County, and the rate is expected to increase to one out of every 100 people or one in every 70 people.

He urged Angelenos to forgo traditional Fourth of July celebrations “to protect what we have in this country, to protect who we are, and to make sure that our economy doesn’t take more steps backwards.”

