1  of  2
Breaking News
Watch live: Mayor Garcetti participates in dialogue with black community leaders, elected officials Live: Family, friends honor George Floyd’s life as nation demands justice for his death
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 1

Black community leaders, elected officials hold ‘Justice Matters’ dialogue with L.A. Mayor Garcetti

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva participated in a “Justice Matters” dialogue with black community leaders and elected officials Thursday.

The event, which took place at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in L.A., came the day after Garcetti announced he would not increase the LAPD’s budget and would instead reinvest in communities of color.

Speakers included state assemblymember Sydney Kamlager-Dove, L.A. city councilmember Herb Wesson, Pastor “J” Edgar Boyd, Senator Holly Mitchell, Inglewood Mayor James Butts and Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. of the Bakewell Media Group.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter