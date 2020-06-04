Black community leaders, elected officials hold ‘Justice Matters’ dialogue with L.A. Mayor Garcetti

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva participated in a “Justice Matters” dialogue with black community leaders and elected officials Thursday.

The event, which took place at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church in L.A., came the day after Garcetti announced he would not increase the LAPD’s budget and would instead reinvest in communities of color.

Speakers included state assemblymember Sydney Kamlager-Dove, L.A. city councilmember Herb Wesson, Pastor “J” Edgar Boyd, Senator Holly Mitchell, Inglewood Mayor James Butts and Danny J. Bakewell, Sr. of the Bakewell Media Group.

Check back for updates to this developing story.