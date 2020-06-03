L.A. Mayor Garcetti to address city as demonstrators march toward his Hancock Park home

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to hold a briefing at 6 p.m. Wednesday as protestors gathered in front of his home.

Demonstrators rallied in front of his Hancock Park residence for a second day in a row, as well as in Downtown L.A., amid ongoing protests against police violence and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, Garcetti took a knee at an L.A. protest outside police headquarters, and later said he has directed the Los Angeles Police Department to “minimize” its use of rubber bullets when dealing with peaceful protesters.

During a news briefing Tuesday, he called for peace and said he’s spent several days talking to elected officials, community leaders and young people who are “demanding that I, and we, collectively do better.”

Garcetti’s budget for the fiscal year has been facing criticism in recent days, with demands to cut funding to the LAPD. The budget allocates a 7% spending increase for the LAPD and nearly $41 million in bonuses, while the department makes up for nearly 18% of the city’s overall $10.5-billion budget, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The city council met Wednesday to discuss a reduction in funding for the department.

A countywide curfew was set to begin at 9 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

