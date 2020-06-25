L.A. Mayor Garcetti addresses city’s COVID-19 response amid record-high case increases statewide

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was set to update residents at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The address comes amid a spike in cases both locally and statewide following the reopening of higher-risk businesses in recent weeks. California says 7,194 new cases were confirmed Tuesday, by far the highest number in any single day since the pandemic began, after another record was set Monday.

L.A. County also saw record-high increases this week and stands just shy of 89,500 confirmed infections total. But the number of new cases reported Wednesday — 1,260 — is down significantly from Monday’s peak of 2,571.

Another 34 deaths were also reported countywide Wednesday, bringing the total the 3,205.

You can be infected with #COVID19, show no symptoms, and infect each other. Keep protecting yourself and your loved ones by wearing a face covering when you're with people not from your household and keep at least 6ft of distance. pic.twitter.com/w7mjbwMrz5 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) June 24, 2020