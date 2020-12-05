L.A. Mayor Garcetti delivers 2nd COVID-19 briefing this week as cases, hospitalizations reach record highs

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti briefed the public on the city’s pandemic response early Friday evening — after a week in which the county has seen repeated record-breaking numbers of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The mayor has typically been delivering one coronavirus update a week. But this is his second since Wednesday.

During his last briefing, Garcetti announced an $800 stipend being offered to select food service workers. He didn’t preview a NotifyLA emergency alert that was sent to many Angelenos a couple of hours after his Wednesday address. The alert warned the public of new restrictions, but a Garcetti spokesman said the restrictions had gone into place days earlier.

The mayor’s address Friday also comes as the county once again broke the previous day’s troubling record of the most COVID-19 cases and patients hospitalized on any one day with 2,668 people in hospitals. This is the fourth consecutive day the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 surpassed the all-time high, the county health officials said in a news release.

The county on Thursday reported 2,572 hospitalizations, topping Wednesday’s record of 2,439 in hospitals and 2,316 the day before.

The surging hospitalizations comes after state officials announced a new stay-at-home order that is dependent on intensive care bed capacity. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday most of the state’s regions will likely have less than 15% of ICU beds available within a day or two — a threshold that would trigger the new restrictions.

A staggering 8,860 new coronavirus infections were also reported in L.A. County on Friday, marking another daily record amid a troubling, unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections that has forced additional restrictions on businesses and private gatherings.

Friday’s number topped Thursday’s record of 7,854 new COVID-19 infections, which broke the previous peak of 7,854 cases recorded earlier in the week, when county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer dubbed Tuesday “the worst day thus far.”

The alarming trends come as the county has moved to renew restrictions, with a new “safer-at-home” order that went into effect Monday and a ban on dining at restaurants instituted a week ago.

County health officials are still waiting to see what impact the Thanksgiving holiday will have on case rates and hospitalizations.

