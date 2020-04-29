L.A. Mayor Garcetti announces testing for asymptomatic construction workers in briefing on city’s coronavirus response

Breaking news:

Los Angeles continues to expand coronavirus testing for asymptomatic essential workers, and Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that construction workers without symptoms can schedule an appointment starting Wednesday.

They’ll join health care professionals, first responders, grocery store and pharmacy workers, journalists and delivery and transportation drivers in the ranks of asymptomatic Angelenos eligible to get a test without symptoms of the respiratory disease. County officials are also in the process of testing all residents and staff at local nursing homes.

Previous story:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed residents on his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic after the number of virus-related fatalities countywide reached 1,000 Tuesday.

Although the virus is continuing to spread faster than it can be contained, state and county officials on Tuesday were optimistic about plans for reopening, with Gov. Gavin Newsom saying the easing of restrictions is “a few weeks away, not months away.”

L.A. County currently doesn’t have plans to extend its stay-at-home order past May 15, and it’s likely some things will begin to reopen by then. Though large events are still unlikely in the next few months, they could return before the end of the year, said county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.

Newsom also provided a more specific timeline for schools returning to session, saying although they won’t reopen this academic year, it’s possible the next one will start in late July or early August.

Still, officials urge caution, with fatalities still increasing and hundreds of new cases being added each day in L.A. County.

All reopening plans will be contingent on four benchmarks the county laid out last week: more widespread testing and patient contact tracing; increased health care capacity; protections for at-risk groups; and continued physical distancing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.