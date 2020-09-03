L.A. Mayor Garcetti delivers briefing on city’s coronavirus response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is delivered an update on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The mayor’s briefing comes after county health officials earlier Wednesday announced they would allow hair salons and barber shops to resume indoor services with limited capacity, and that some K-12 schools can soon hold in-person classes for students with specific needs. That includes those with English as a second language, who need assessments or require specialized in-school services.

As of Wednesday, L.A. County had confirmed a total of nearly 244,000 coronavirus cases resulting in 5,878 fatalities. That’s an increase of 1,457 cases and 51 deaths over the previous day.

