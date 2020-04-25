L.A. Mayor Garcetti delivers briefing on city’s coronavirus response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti briefed the public on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Friday’s address comes at the end of a week that has seen the number of virus cases and fatalities continue to rise, in both the county and state.

People have begun pressuring officials to lift stay-at-home restrictions — with some even gathering to protest in the street. But Gov. Gavin News says that even though social distancing is bending the curve, California has yet to meet most of the six benchmarks he set for reopening.

Los Angeles County released its own set of reopening requirements for the first time Friday: increasing capacity in the health care system; ensuring protections for people at risk; increasing capability to test, isolate and trace the virus; and maintaining physical distancing.

Testing will be fundamental in meeting the benchmarks, and important strides were made this week in expanding access — though it still isn’t as widespread as the governor’s plan requires.

In L.A. County, officials began offering testing to people without symptoms for the first time — though still not for all asymptomatic people.

Asymptomatic essential workers, including health care professionals and grocery and pharmacy workers, could get an appointment starting Thursday. And on Wednesday, public health officials said they would begin testing all residents and staff at the county’s more than 300 nursing homes, wether or not they have symptoms.

Anyone with symptoms or the respiratory disease can get a same- or next-day testing appointment at coronavirus.lacity.org/testing.

Nursing homes have continued to be hit hard by the outbreak, and 43% of all COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County are tied to the facilities. Officials on Friday also said they would begin requiring everyone to wear masks at such institutions.

Newsom also offered some relief to seniors on Friday, announcing a new program that will pay California restaurants to deliver free meals to seniors. A similar program has already been rolled out in Los Angeles.

Garcetti said Thursday that another relief initiative, the Angeleno Card, will be expanded thanks to a $5 million donation from the nation of Qatar.

As of Thursday, around 1,100 of the prepaid cards — loaded with up to $1,500 each — were distributed to Angelenos who were below the federal poverty line before the pandemic and have lost income since.

The Angeleno Card was met with overwhelming demand, and more than 500,000 applications were submitted. The mayor says recipients are chosen at random.

The program initially expected to distribute 10,000 cards. But after the Qatar donation, officials plan to hand out 15,000, benefiting an estimated 45,000 people, Garcetti said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.