Mayor Garcetti delivers virus briefing, says some West L.A. streets will be closed to create space for recreation

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the partial closure of some city streets Friday in an effort to provide more space for people confined to their neighborhoods amid coronavirus closures.

The Slow Streets program is launching in West L.A., covering about 7 miles in the Del Rey and Sawtelle neighborhoods, Garcetti said.

“This is an exciting moment for us to have a little bit more space in our neighborhoods to do what we’re already doing: walking, taking a young baby out in the stroller, skating, biking,” he said.

The mayor did not say which streets specifically were affected. But he said all local and emergency access would be maintained, although the streets will be closed to other through traffic.

Family-friendly streets have arrived!

Starting today on select streets in Del Rey and West LA, kids who were cooped up in cramped apartments got a little more space to play, seniors got a little more room to walk, and exercise enthusiasts got a little more space to jog or cycle. pic.twitter.com/8A9KtG4n20 — Mike Bonin-Official (@MikeBoninLA) May 15, 2020

The mayor’s address comes at the end of many retail businesses’ first full week of reopening, albeit only for delivery or curbside pickup of orders. All beaches across the county have been open since Wednesday to active recreation — lounging on the sand is still off-limits.

Officials have stressed that Angelenos must maintain social distancing in public and wear masks any time they’re within 6 feet of people outside their household.

If reopening leads to a spike in cases, some things may shut down again. Garcetti has warned that the process will be slow in an effort to prevent that.

Also on Friday, the USNS Mercy that had arrived at the Port of L.A. in April to prevent hospital overflow departed after treating just 77 patients. Local hospitals have, so far, been able to operate below capacity.

But the outbreak continues to grow in Los Angeles County, with 962 new cases and another 47 deaths reported Friday. The county now has a total of more than 36,200 confirmed cases and 1,755 deaths.

Los Angeles remains the epicenter of California’s outbreak, with nearly half the reported cases and more than half the deaths reported statewide.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Angelenos can apply to bring Slow Streets to their neighborhood at: https://t.co/IFN1XgsjCy pic.twitter.com/rEEzX9yshV — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 16, 2020