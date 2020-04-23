Asymptomatic essential workers in L.A. can get tested for coronavirus starting Thursday, mayor says

Breaking news update:

Coronavirus testing will be available to all critical workers in L.A. — whether or not they have symptoms — beginning Thursday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

That will allow health care professionals, grocery store and pharmacy workers, first responders and critical government personnel to determine whether they are unknowingly spreading the virus, Garcetti said during Wednesday’s briefing on the city’s outbreak response.

Essential workers should contact their employer on how to get priority testing, the mayor said.

Previous story:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gave an update on the city’s coronavirus response at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday’s address comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans for the state to resume scheduling essential surgeries, one of the first times rules under the stay-at-home order have been eased.

The governor also said the state has increased its daily virus testing capacity from 2,000 to about 16,000 since the end of last month, and expanded testing will be key to reopening the economy. But it’s still too soon for a specific timeframe on when that will happen, Newsom said.

In L.A. County Wednesday, officials announced plans to start testing people without symptoms at nursing homes in an effort to curtail outbreaks.

Officials reported another 66 deaths and 1,318 new cases countywide Wednesday, for a total of 16,435 cases and 729 deaths.

Statewide, 1,354 coronavirus-related fatalities and nearly 35,400 cases had been confirmed as of Wednesday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.