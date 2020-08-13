L.A. Mayor Garcetti to deliver update on city’s response to COVID-19 pandemic

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was set to give an update on his administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s the mayor’s first coronavirus briefing since last Wednesday, when he said he was authorizing water and power shutoffs at homes and other venues hosting large parties.

However, gatherings have continued, including one at a Harbor Gateway warehouse where five people were shot early Tuesday morning. It’s unclear whether the L.A. Department of Water and Power has followed through with cutting utilities for any party violations.

Garcetti had said LADWP services would be suspended when L.A. police respond to large gatherings “time and time again” at a property.

The mayor said it would be up to police officers to request the locations’ utilities be shut off within 48 hours. But the LAPD union pushed back against the plan, saying Garcetti should send his staff to deal with parties and let officers focus on violent crime.

County public health officials have said violations of their ban on parties are punishable with fines, prison time or both — but that largely hasn’t been enforced, either.

The health department is investigating claims that Los Angeles police officers and L.A. County sheriff’s deputies were among those who attended a large first responders’ party at a Hollywood bar late last month.

“If you’re so concerned, why don’t you call the police?” one man identified as an LAPD officer asked a CNN reporter observing the party.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 test results from the state’s massive data backlog are beginning to pour in, giving officials a clearer picture of the virus’ spread over the past few weeks.

Earlier Wednesday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said L.A. County’s hospitalizations have stabilized and the virus’ spread has slowed following a surge in mid-July.

But younger people — who are more likely to congregate with others outside their household — are still driving the spread in L.A. County, officials said.

As of Wednesday, the county had confirmed nearly 214,200 coronavirus cases resulting in 5,109 deaths.

Check back for updates on this developing story.