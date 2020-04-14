L.A. Mayor Garcetti gives briefing on city’s coronavirus response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti defended the city’s lengthy timeline for lifting social distancing rules and announced a campaign to raise money for Angelenos ineligible for federal aid during his coronavirus briefing Monday.

The address came after health officials reported 9,420 cases of the virus with 320 deaths across L.A. County. In the city of L.A., 113 new cases were reported Monday, raising the total to 4,205, Garcetti said.

The cases include 55 Los Angeles police employees and 17 members of the L.A. Fire Department.

The agencies each have one member who is hospitalized, while 15 police employees and eight fire employees have recovered and returned to work. The remaining workers remain isolated at home.

Countywide, the number of cases is doubling about every 20 days. That figure is down from last week, when cases were doubling in seven days, the mayor said.

And while such news is encouraging, Garcetti said, cases are still increasing — meaning social distancing measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

L.A. County’s stay-at-home order will remain in place until at least May 15, after it was extended last week. Public health officials say if the county ends social distancing rules, nearly everyone will be infected by summer.

Also on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said California will collaborate with Oregon and Washington on a timeline for reopening the states’ economies. But details on the plan have yet to be released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.