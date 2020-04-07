L.A. Mayor Garcetti gives briefing on city’s coronavirus response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gave his daily briefing on the city’s coronavirus response at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The mayor’s address comes after public health officials on Tuesday confirmed 3,130 cases in the city of L.A., with 6,910 cases and 169 deaths countywide.

County officials also for the first time on Tuesday released preliminary data on the virus’ distribution among racial groups, showing African Americans are slightly more likely to die from the disease.

Monday evening, Garcetti announced L.A. County was expanding COVID-19 testing to anyone who is experiencing symptoms. Previously, sick people had to meet additional requirements, like being at least 65 years old or having underlying health conditions.

The mayor has said this week will be “critical” in the fight against the virus’ spread, with the impact of our actions now being felt in the next few weeks, when some expect infections statewide to peak.

But state officials maintain that California will hit its peak toward the end of May. Gov. Gavin Newsom says that’s partially due to successful social distancing, which is helping to flatten the state’s coronavirus curve.

