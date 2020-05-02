L.A. Mayor Garcetti gives coronavirus briefing after offering tests to people without symptoms

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti delivered a briefing on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

Friday’s address comes at the end of the week in which Garcetti expanded virus testing to all county residents, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. However, as of Friday afternoon, the appointment portal at coronavirus.lacity.org/testing displayed a message stating there was no availability for those without symptoms.

But the mayor on Thursday said he made the expansion — even though county officials weren’t ready to do the same at their sites — because the city testing locations weren’t operating at capacity.

Garcetti has also said he thinks everyone in the county should get tested, considering evidence of asymptomatic people spreading the virus. But county officials have said they’re following a different tactic, trying to target those who are more at risk and likely to have been exposed.

Densely populated L.A. County has become the epicenter of California’s outbreak, accounting for nearly half of the 50,442 cases reported statewide and more than half of the state’s 2,073 virus-related deaths.

Check back for updates on this developing story.