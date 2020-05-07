L.A. Mayor Garcetti says some stores can offer curbside pickup Friday, trails and golf courses to reopen Saturday

The city of Los Angeles will follow suit after the county earlier Wednesday announced their first easing of coronavirus restrictions, allowing some businesses and public spaces to reopen later this week, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

L.A. will enter its first phase of reopening on Friday, with both the city and county allowing curbside pickup at florists, car dealerships and stores that sell toys, books, clothing, sporting goods and music.

While county hiking trails and golf courses will reopen Friday as well, the city will wait until Saturday to do the same. Runyon Canyon will be the only trail to stay closed, and masks and physical distancing will be required on all other trails, Garcetti said.

All travelers at the Los Angeles International Airport must also wear a face covering start Monday, the mayor said.

City lawmakers are also considering requiring everyone to wear face masks any time they leave home, according to the Los Angeles Times. Currently, that’s just recommended.

The mayor cautioned that the new rules represent “baby steps forward” after many steps backward.



“We’re not moving beyond COVID-19,” he said. “As I keep saying, we’re learning how to live with it.”

The council on Wednesday also extended its rent freeze for units already regulated under the city’s rent control measure. The order is now set to expire a full year after virus restrictions are fully lifted.

As of Wednesday, the county had confirmed more than 28,600 cases of the respiratory disease, resulting in 1,367 deaths. Both figures account for nearly half of the cases and fatalities reported statewide.

