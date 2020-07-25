L.A. Mayor Garcetti to give COVID-19 update as data delay creates uncertainty about spread

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to deliver an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

The virus continues to surge in L.A. County. While the number of total cases appears to be growing at a slower rate than last week — which saw three records set for the number of new infections reported in a day — public health officials say the data is incomplete due to a delay in the state’s reporting.

As of Friday, the county had added an average of 2,666 cases this week, compared 3,282 last week.

L.A. County added 1,949 more infections Friday and reported 44 additional virus-related deaths, noting that tally of new cases is expected to rise once data can be obtained from the state. The county’s death toll now stands at 4,300, with more than 168,700 cases confirmed.

Garcetti had been threatening for weeks to reinstate the city’s stay-home order due to the alarming rate of spread, first raising the idea July 8. But on Wednesday he conceded that renewed restrictions would not materialize, and instead encouraged Angelenos to take it on themselves to halt the spread by staying home and wearing masks.

“Between the closures two weeks ago and the renewed vigilance that I’m certainly feeling across the city, we’ll know in the next week or so… where we are and where we’re moving,” he said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, public health officials said the virus’ spread in L.A. County is mostly being driven by younger people venturing out, while the illness is claiming the lives of older Angelenos, who are more at risk.

Testing appointments are available for today and Saturday. Angelenos can find 100+ testing sites from the City, County and dozens of other providers at https://t.co/rHWABmXUEl.



311 can assist those without Internet access. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 24, 2020