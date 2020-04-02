Breaking News
Adam Schlesinger, award-winning songwriter and Fountains of Wayne musician, dies from coronavirus
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 6

L.A. Mayor Garcetti gives daily briefing on city’s coronavirus response

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed residents on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s briefing comes after confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county topped 3,500 with a death toll of 65.

The mayor has been giving evening updates via Facebook Live. In earlier addresses this week, Garcetti announced new regulations for construction in the city, expanded protections for renters and suspended farmers markets until they can ensure social distancing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter