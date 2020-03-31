L.A. Mayor Garcetti to give daily briefing on city’s coronavirus response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to give an update on the city’s response to the novel coronavirus in his daily remote briefing at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The briefing comes after Garcetti granted renters leeway Monday on making payments, giving residential tenants 12 months and commercial tenants three months to pay what they owe.

The mayor also temporarily shut down farmers markets throughout the city, allowing them to reopen once they submit plans to ensure social distancing among patrons.

Garcetti announced over the weekend that the L.A. Convention Center will be used as a temporary hospital as officials prepare for a surge in patients. The USNS Mercy hospital ship, docked at the Port of L.A., also brought 1,000 additional hospital beds to the city, making it the largest medical facility in L.A.

Coronavirus cases in L.A. County reached 3,011 with 54 deaths Tuesday, health officials announced.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the launch of a new hotline for seniors in the state to receive help and critical services. The phone number is 1-833-544-2374.