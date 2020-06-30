L.A. Mayor Garcetti to give update on city’s COVID-19 response amid record-high case increases

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was set to brief the public at 5:15 p.m. Monday on what the city is doing to contain a surge in coronavirus infections that has grown worse over the past week.

The county on Monday reported its highest-ever daily increase in coronavirus cases, with another 2,903 confirmed infections pushing the total above 100,000 for the first time. Of those sickened countywide, 3,326 have died.

Monday’s increase shatters other records set just last week.

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the county to rollback some of its reopening, with bars, wineries and breweries shutting down once again. And on Monday, the county Board of Supervisors ordered the closure of all county beaches over the Fourth of July weekend — from Friday, July 3, to Monday, July 6.

Public health officials indicated Monday that other reopenings could be rescinded if the county’s trajectory doesn’t improve.

