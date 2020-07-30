L.A. Mayor Garcetti delivers update on city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti briefed the public on his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday evening.

The mayor’s address comes after the county notched yet another record Wednesday for both the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in a single day — although this time the high tallies were largely the result of a delay in state reporting data.

Some 2,000 of Wednesday’s 4,825 new infections were part of the backlog, according to public health officials. More than 183,000 cases have been confirmed since March.

The county also confirmed 91 more virus-related fatalities Wednesday, raising its death toll to 4,516.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county’s hospitalization rate has stabilized, following a spike in mid-June that saw more than 2,000 people admitted each day. As of Wednesday, a total of 2,045 people were being treated for the illness at county hospitals.

Ferrer cautioned that the number of hospitalizations remains high, which could create for high death tolls in the coming days.

“Whether this is a trend that we’ll be able to sustain over the coming days and weeks remains to be seen,” Ferrer said.

Officials say the best tools Angelenos have for fighting the pandemic remain the use of masks when leaving home, socially distancing whenever possible and self-isolating when feeling ill.

