City of L.A. allows businesses to resume in-store shopping, houses of worship to operate; Runyon Canyon now open

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday that all retail businesses may reopen for in-person shopping as of Wednesday and houses of worship can resume, as long as they follow proper safety laws.

“It is very clear that we have earned this day,” Garcetti said. “…Los Angeles, it is time to move forward to reopen.”

The briefing comes an hour after L.A. County, which remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in California, announced that it too would allow in-store shopping and church services, and apply for a variance from the state to be able to reopen spaces faster. Garcetti said the county’s reopening would also go into effect Wednesday.

Every business that reopens should download and complete the city’s business toolkit, the mayor said, which includes that county’s physical distancing checklist and protocols.

“We have based this all on the data,” Garcetti said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that 47 of California’s 58 counties, excluding Los Angeles, are allowed to reopen barbershops and hair salons.

Earlier Tuesday, the city opened the largest coronavirus testing site in California at Dodger Stadium, with the capacity to test up to 6,000 people a day. Garcetti said Los Angeles has the capacity to test 20,000 people a day and so far, about 450,000 Angelenos have gotten tested.

Garcetti also announced that Runyon Canyon has reopened as a one-way loop, joining all other city trails.

On Friday, the mayor said that bike paths and some beach parking lots would reopen, along with all retail businesses for pickup and delivery. The city also opened two recreation zones along the L.A. River in Elysian Valley and in the Sepulveda Basin in Encino Monday.

As of Tuesday, there were nearly 48,000 COVID-19 cases reported throughout the county and 2,143 deaths— which account for roughly half of cases and fatalities confirmed in the state.

