L.A. Mayor Garcetti to hold briefing on city’s coronavirus response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city would join the county in reopening restaurants, barber shops and salons, as well as office-space for businesses when telework is not possible.

“This week we had a 20% reduction in deaths from last week. The last time we had this level of deaths was six weeks ago,” the mayor said. “I know it’s not easy for anybody who’s lost someone this week, but it is good news.”

The briefing comes after the California Department of Public Health released guidance for hair salons and barbershops to reopen for all services except those that don’t allow for both the customers and employees to wear face coverings, like facials and some waxing.

L.A. County soon after announced it would reopen restaurants for in-person dining, along with barbershops and hair salons. The businesses can now reopen immediately as long as they meet public safety guidelines.

On Wednesday, all retail businesses in the city of L.A. were allowed to reopen for in-person shopping and houses of worship were permitted to resume operations, both as long as they follow proper safety laws.

Densely-populated L.A. County remains the epicenter of the pandemic in California with 51,562 reported coronavirus cases and 2,290 deaths as of Friday. That’s half the state’s cases and deaths in a region home to only about a quarter of its population.

Throughout L.A. County, there are 36 coronavirus testing locations with a capacity to test 20,000 people a day, with the newest and largest location at Dodger Stadium.

“In our testing centers, we have the lowest positive rate for our tests since we started testing,” Garcetti said.

Some parking enforcement regulations that the mayor previously relaxed are set to be lifted on June 1. The city stopped ticketing people during street sweeping in residential areas and towing abandoned vehicles in order to accommodate for the stay-at-home orders that left residents hunkered down at home.

Check back for updates to this developing story.