L.A. sees its 1st decline in COVID-19 testing positivity rate in weeks, Mayor Garcetti says

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he is not instating a new safer-at-home order for the time being.

“Today’s statistics are a snapshot from a couple weeks before,” the mayor said. “Between the closures two weeks ago and the renewed vigilance that I’m certainly feeling across the city, we’ll know in the next week or so… where we are and where we’re moving.”

The briefing comes after he told CNN Sunday that the city wouldn’t hesitate to implement a new order if the rising number of COVID-19 infections don’t turn around.

But the mayor said Wednesday that the seven-day average of new positive tests is now at 10% positive, down from 13.6% last week, calling it “another promising sign that what you’re doing is making a difference.”

As more testing appointments become available, he said that at city testing sites Tuesday, “We had our first decline in our positivity rate in weeks. Every day, it’s been going up 0.1%, which might seem small. But over the period of two or three weeks, that means that positivity rate has begun to surge. But finally, yesterday, it went down for the first time and that’s holding steady today.”

The number of countywide hospitalizations continues to increase, reaching an all-time high of 2,232 people as of Monday, with the largest increase being among children, according to the county’s public health director Barbara Ferrer.

The total number of coronavirus infections in L.A. County reached 164,870, with 4,213 deaths Wednesday. And, the virus has now killed more people in the county than any other illness except coronary heart disease during the first six months of this year, Ferrer said.

Garcetti has continuously said that widespread mask use will be key in bringing the transmission rate down. On Friday, he unveiled a poster created by artist Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One to encourage the use of face coverings.

And on Wednesday, he launched the L.A. Mask Print Project, an initiative to remind Angelenos to wear masks through art projects placed around the city in collaboration with local artists and businesses.

“Los Angeles is a creative capital where dreamers from around the world come to innovate and create — and we are harnessing that spirit to save lives during this public health crisis,” Garcetti said. “The L.A. Mask Print Project will help us reach even more people with a clear message: when you wear a mask, you stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep everyone healthy and safe.”

Anyone interested in participating in the campaign can reach out to garcetti.reply@lacity.org for more information.