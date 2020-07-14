L.A. Mayor Garcetti to hold briefing on city’s COVID-19 response

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to hold a briefing at 5:15 p.m. Monday on the city’s response to the novel coronavirus.

The city began accepting online applications for its Emergency Renters Relief Program Monday, aimed at helping renters impacted financially by COVID-19. But tenants received error messages when they tried to apply for $2,000 in rent relief.

The briefing comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered 30 counties, including L.A. County, to close indoor activities at fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, such as hair salons and barbershops, and indoor malls as COVID-19 cases surge.

All of the state’s 58 counties were also instructed to close bars and indoor operations at restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment, museums, zoos and card rooms.

And, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Monday that students won’t be returning to their classrooms when schools reopen on Aug. 18.

The county’s confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 136,129 Monday, with 3,822 deaths, according to the department of public health.

I support @CAGovernor's decision today. These are important steps we need now to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. https://t.co/XQvX4qm3UA — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 13, 2020