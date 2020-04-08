L.A. Mayor Garcetti to hold briefing on city’s response to COVID-19

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to hold his daily remote briefing on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The mayor said that this week is “make-or-break” in the battle against the virus and asked that people refrain from running errands and going grocery shopping if possible.

The briefing comes after the mayor ordered workers at essential businesses Tuesday to cover their face when working starting Friday, when they’ll also be able to deny service to customers who don’t wear masks. Employers will be required to supply essential workers with a mask or reimburse workers for the cost.

In an effort to help businesses, Garcetti said Tuesday that he was exempting a range of businesses from recently passed requirements mandating more paid leave for workers.

Earlier in the week, Garcetti had announced that L.A. County was expanding COVID-19 testing to include anyone experiencing symptoms. Previously, the limited testing kits were mainly reserved for people 65 years or older or with underlying health conditions.

L.A. County reported 29 new coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday — the biggest daily jump since the start of the pandemic. The total number of cases in the county reached 7,530, as the death toll rose to 198.

Garcetti has been holding a virtual briefing every weekday and on Sundays at 5:15 p.m. via Facebook Live.

