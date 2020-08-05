L.A. Mayor Garcetti authorizes utility shutoffs at houses and businesses hosting large gatherings

Breaking news update:

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday announced that he’s authorizing the city to shut off L.A. Department of Water and Power services at houses, businesses and other venues hosting large gatherings during the pandemic.

“Starting on Friday night, if LAPD responds and verifies that a large gathering is occurring at a property, and we see these properties offending time and time again, they will provide notice and initiate the process to request that DWP shutoff service within the next 48 hours,” Garcetti said.

The mayor said this enforcement is not focused on small gatherings in people’s homes, but on the “people determined to break the rules, posing significant public dangers and a threat to all of us.”

The announcement came after the county health department issued a “legally binding” order banning gatherings following a large Beverly Crest house party .

“While we have already closed all nightclubs and bars, these large house parties have essentially become nightclubs in the Hills,” Garcetii said. “Many times, the homes are vacant, or used for short term rentals, and beyond the noise, the traffic and nuisance, these large parties are unsafe and can cost Angelenos their lives.”

Los Angeles County has recorded a total of 197,912 coronavirus cases and 4,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Wednesday — though a technical issue with the state’s lab reporting system has resulted in an undercount of the county’s cases, officials said.

Of the cases the county does have confirmed, the majority are among people between the ages of 18 and 49 years old, with over 109,000 confirmed cases.

The age group accounted for nearly 60% of the 2,347 new coronavirus cases reported Wednesday.

Case rates among people between 18 to 29 quadrupled from the beginning of June to the end of July.

“These are folks who are out in the workforce, and in many cases they may be shopping at our retail stores, enjoying the recreational venues that are open and socializing with people outside of their household,” county Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “This is also the age group that’s most likely to be attending the large parties.”

“We all know that COVID-19 can affect all of us, no matter how young we are. It can also cause a ripple effect that ends up infecting those among us that we love,” Ferrer said. “A young person going to a party can then go back home and infect their parents or older relatives, causing them great harm.”

