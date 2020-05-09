Breaking News
L.A. Mayor Garcetti holds coronavirus briefing
L.A. Mayor Garcetti holds coronavirus briefing after first shops reopen

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed residents at 5:15 p.m. Friday, as some businesses reopened for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were put in place.

Only certain types of shops were allowed to open Friday, and they are only offering curbside pickup for phone or online orders — customers still can’t go inside. Stores that can open include those that sell flowers, toys, music, books, clothing and sporting goods, as well as car dealership showrooms.

On Saturday, city hiking trails, trailhead parks and golf courses will reopen, with the exception of Runyon Canyon. New rules will be in place requiring facial coverings and 6 feet of distance between all visitors.

The city’s revised order mirrors guidelines that will be enacted simultaneously across all of L.A. County.

Although the county is beginning to reopen, it remains the epicenter of California’s outbreak, accounting for nearly half of all reported coronavirus cases and fatalities. As of Friday, there were nearly 30,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases countywide, resulting in 1,468 deaths.

