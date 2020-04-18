L.A. to expand deployment of street medical teams to fight coronavirus among homeless population

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced at his daily briefing Friday, the expansion of street medical teams to help the city’s homeless population amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have to get more screening, testing, and treatment to Angelenos who are most vulnerable to this virus,” said Mayor Garcetti. “We’re putting experts and resources in places where they can make an immediate difference and help save lives.”

The mayor pointed out Friday that the stay-at-home order has been in place for a full month now.

“It’s been a rough ride for everybody, and this was tough week. We buried more dead this week than any other week during this crisis,” he said.

Despite the notion that people are starting to fray from the order, he said 99.9% of Angelenos are staying home. He urged people to continue to do so saying, “COVID-19 doesn’t care how nice the weather is.”

The briefing comes after the mayor published an op-ed for CNN, calling for a federally funded initiative, CARES Corps, to help accelerate economic recovery from the pandemic and strengthen the nation’s response to COVID-19.

“Cities and local communities are where we’re doing the most effective work to stop the spread of this virus and save lives,” Garcetti said. “Like the Peace Corps and Teacher Corps before it, CARES Corps would put the power, resources, and reach of the federal government into solving a generational challenge that impacts the lives of every American.”

Air travel in L.A. has dropped by 95% — the biggest drop in flights in Los Angeles International Airport history, the mayor said Friday.

On Thursday, actor Sean Penn joined the city briefing to discuss how his nonprofit, CORE, is running five drive-thru testing sites across L.A. County. And, the L.A. Fire Department announced that 911 callers are now able to video chat with physicians and nurses.

The city also announced a free meal service for L.A. seniors on Wednesday and highlighted a partnership with the county and with USC for antibody testing to determine COVID-19 immunity.

The mayor has been holding a remote briefing every weekday and on Sundays at 5:15 p.m. via Facebook Live.

Check back for updates to this developing story.