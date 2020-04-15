L.A. Mayor Garcetti announces new Metro schedule, extends relaxed parking rules

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced new Metro schedules and extended relaxed parking rules during a briefing Tuesday, and discussed the city’s prosecution of nonessential businesses that remain open.

The mayor said that starting Sunday, Metro will run each day as it would on Sundays, with some extra services added. Although it will maintain 70% of normal bus services, Metro will keep all employees working.

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer joined the mayor’s briefing and discussed the city’s taskforce that is tackling price gouging and false claims online.

The briefing comes a day after Garcetti announced the Angeleno Card — a prepaid debit card with up to $1,500 for families in need. The privately funded campaign will provide a no-fee card of either $700, $1,100 or $1,500, depending on the size and income of each household, for those who are below the federal poverty line and apply.

By midnight Wednesday, all non-medical essential business that are open to the public in L.A. County must complete a social distancing protocol for their facility and post it at or near the entrance.

The county saw its largest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths Tuesday, with 360 total fatalities. And for the first time, the overall case count exceeded 10,000.

Garcetti has held a remote daily briefing via Facebook Live every weekday and on Sundays at 5:15 p.m.

