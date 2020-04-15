L.A. launches partnership with USC for antibody testing in determining COVID-19 immunity

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti highlighted a partnership for antibody testing between the city, the University of Southern California, the L.A. County Department of Public Health and Lieberman Research Worldwide during his briefing Wednesday.

USC’s Price School of Public Policy has partnered with the public health department to conduct serology tests on 1,000 randomly selected individuals to find out how many have antibodies to COVID-19, a potentially critical step in relaxing stay-at-home restrictions, according to officials.

“The data that they are gathering will absolutely help us determine just how contagious and deadly the virus is so that our hospitals, public officials and public can plan accordingly,” USC President Carol Folt said as she joined the mayor at his briefing.

Six sites were chosen across the county to conduct the antibody testing last Friday and Saturday.

“The test will provide fundamental information about the deadliness of the disease, if policy measures like social distancing are working and also how long the pandemic is likely to last,” Dr. Neeraj Sood, the Price School’s vice dean for research and university lead on the study, stated in a news release last week.

Mayor Garcetti also announced a free meal delivery program Wednesday for Angelenos over age 60 and over. Through a partnership with Every Table, the city will provide 10 meals per week for over 12,000 seniors living in the city. Residents can call 213-263-5226 to sign up starting 9 a.m. Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported that during a briefing with other city leaders, Garcetti said that large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may be halted until 2021.

On Tuesday, the mayor announced that Metro will run with a modified schedule and that relaxed parking rules will be in place throughout the stay-at-home order.

For the second day in a row Wednesday, L.A. County set a record for highest number of daily deaths, bringing the total number of deaths countywide to 402 and the total number of positive cases to 10,496, official said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.