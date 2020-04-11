L.A. Mayor Garcetti extends city’s stay-at-home order, launches child care service for hospital workers

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti extended the city’s ‘safer at home’ order Friday until May 15, hours after L.A. County extended its own order in a continuing effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The city announced the launch of an emergency childcare program Friday, to support hospital workers and their families to ensure they don’t miss work.

In partnership with L.A. hospitals, the service will provide three options for hospital workers with chidlren: a stipend of $100 per shift to help pay for whatever type of child care works best for the individual; free referrals to licensed providers in the community; or 5 new child care centers near city hospitals for children between ages six to 14, starting Monday.

Garcetti also announced that the Bureau of Street Services will be shifting street paving and sweeping from residential streets to major corridors to reduce the impact on residents and to speed up road repair.

The city’s Worker Protection Order went into effect Friday, requiring that employers provide workers with face coverings or reimburse them for the cost. Businesses must also implement physical distancing measures and allow employees to wash or sanitize their hands at least every 30 minutes.

On Thursday, the mayor announced free extra trash collection services throughout the city and launched a mobile testing team for assisted living facilities.

Garcetti has been holding a virtual briefing every weekday and on Sundays at 5:15 p.m. via Facebook Live.

