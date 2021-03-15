L.A. Mayor Garcetti to reflect on 1 year of city’s coronavirus emergency order

It was a year ago when Angelenos realized everything was about to change, as Los Angeles’ top official issued his first coronavirus emergency order.

L.A. Mayor Garcetti is set to hold a news briefing at 5:15 p.m. to mark the one year anniversary since he first issued an emergency order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“One year ago today, March 15, 2020, I issued an emergency order calling on Angelenos to make enormous changes and great sacrifices to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Garcetti said in a video he posted on Twitter Monday.

One year ago, everything changed, and we enacted our first emergency order to protect Angelenos from COVID-19.



One year on, we mourn and remember each soul taken too soon — and we remain resilient and determined to end this pandemic, together.



Strength and love, Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/595WFDfjeT — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) March 15, 2021

Leading up to that day, the virus had already begun to take hold in the city and elsewhere in the United States. The first case of the coronavirus in L.A. County was discovered on Jan. 26, 2020. And since then, more than 1.2 million people in the county have tested positive for the virus, and nearly 22,500 people have died.

But it was this on this day last year when the orders changed life in L.A. stopped being normal and there were many unknowns.

“Back then we didn’t know the scope of the crisis ahead. We couldn’t have imagined the toll it would take on families, our communities, on ourselves,” Garcetti said. “But we did know, and what I told Angelenos that night was that life as we knew it was about to change, that a deadly illness was taking hold all around.”

After 365 days, things are beginning to improve and experts are optimistic.

As of last Wednesday, more than 2.7 million vaccine doses have been administered in L.A. County. Nearly 900,000 residents in the region have already received their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

“One year on, the rays of sunlight are finally starting to break through the clouds,” Garcetti said. “Vaccines are here. We have real reasons to feel hope.”

To honor all the lives lost to the coronavirus in the city, Garcetti said city hall will be lit up in red.

