Los Angeles Mayor Bass posed wearing jeans for Denim Day along with millions of people across the world to raise awareness, educate, and support victims of sexual violence.

Founded in 1999 by the Peace Over Violence nonprofit, Denim Day is held in April in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month to show solidarity and support for survivors. The movement was founded in response to a 1992 Italian Supreme Court ruling where a rape conviction was overturned because the court suggested that the victim may have played a role in the incident because she was wearing tight jeans. Women in the Italian Parliament wore jeans to work the next day in solidarity with the victim.

Community members, elected officials, and citizens are encouraged to wear jeans on Denim Day to show their support and stand against the misconceptions of sexual violence.

“Each year, #DenimDay reaffirms our commitment to standing in solidarity with and supporting survivors of sexual assault,” Mayor Bass tweeted. Please join the movement.”

Many California officials took to social media to make a statement in support of Denim Day and sexual assault survivors.

“#DenimDay is about taking a stand against sexual violence,” tweeted Janice Hahn, chair of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors. “There is never an excuse or an invitation for rape.”

Rob Bonta, L.A. Attorney General tweeted, “Clothes are NEVER consent. CADOJ will always stand with survivors of sexual assault.”

“1 in 5 women and 1 in 22 men will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime,” said Eleni Kounalakis C.A. Lieutenant Governor. “Proud to stand with @SenSusanRubio, a fierce advocate for domestic violence & sexual assault victims, on Denim Day to bring awareness to sexual violence & to stand in solidarity with survivors.”

If you have or know someone who has been sexually assaulted, call 800-656-HOPE (4673) to be connected with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.