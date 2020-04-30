L.A. mayor announces COVID-19 testing will be extended to all county residents, with or without symptoms

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that COVID-19 testing is now available for all county residents, whether or not they show symptoms of the illness.

Those who do show symptoms of coronavirus infection will take priority, but all Angelenos are eligible to receive a test at no cost to them, Garcetti said.

He announced the expansion during his nightly pandemic update, saying, “Testing is one of the best tools we have to stop the spread of this virus.”

Appointments can be made via coronavirus.lacity.org/testing. But in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement, the site appeared to be overloaded with visitors.

Asked Wednesday afternoon about Garcetti’s comments earlier in the week that he hoped testing would be opened up to all residents countywide regardless of symptoms, L.A. County health officials said certain populations needed to be prioritized before that could happen.

Dr. Christina Ghaly, director of the county’s Department of Health Services, said people who are symptomatic, those in institutional settings and the homeless population must be tested first. The next priority is asymptomatic first responders and health care workers. Those priorities are in line with the state’s, Ghaly said.

“While test capacity continues to be limited, we’ll be focusing on that first priority population, with a continued eye to roll out to subsequent populations in the near future,” Ghaly said.

