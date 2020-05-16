L.A. mayor says relaxed parking enforcement extended through June 1

Some parking enforcement regulations in Los Angeles will stay relaxed until at least June 1 amid the pandemic, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday.

The city stopped ticketing people during street sweeping in residential areas and towing abandoned vehicles in order to accommodate for the stay-at-home orders that left residents hunkered down at home in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We still were sweeping the streets, but we weren’t going to ticket you simply because you couldn’t move a car, because you were staying home,” Garcetti said.

That was supposed to end Friday, but is being extended through the rest of the month, the mayor said.

The L.A. Department of Transportation said it will not issue parking tickets for the following:

Residential street sweeping

Expired registration on a vehicle

Rush hour and gridlock zone parking restrictions

Abandoned vehicles and overnight parking

Vehicles displaying recently expired permits within preferential parking districts. (They will have a two-week grace period to renew after the expiration date)

The department said it will be extending all payment deadlines until June 1 and won’t increase any parking fines until after that date.

Though it was relaxed, the mayor said parking enforcement still continues throughout the city, but with officers focusing their efforts on major health and safety concerns, like making sure emergency workers can get around, and that businesses can safely run curbside pickup services.

LADOT said it’s extending the grace period for people dropping off or picking up in city.

The transportation department is still enforcing parking rules for:

Metered parking

Time limits within preferential parking districts for vehicles without a valid or recently-expired permit

Posted time limits zones in residential and commercial areas

All posted temporary “No-Parking signs”

No blocking emergency access (like alleyways or fire hydrants)

Colored curb zones

Parking restrictions for city-owned lots