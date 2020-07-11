L.A. mayor gives COVID-19 update as heat wave threatens to draw people from their homes

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was set to brief the city at 5:15 p.m. Friday on his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic ahead of a scorching weekend expected to draw people outside of their homes.

COVID-19’s spread has been surging in L.A. County, which reported more than 2,600 infections and 51 virus-related deaths Friday, for a total of nearly 127,400 cases and 3,783 fatalities. The county remains the epicenter of California’s outbreak and has seen record-high case increases the past two weeks.

Earlier this week, the county’s public health director said coronavirus hospitalizations were at an all-time high, which could result in a spike in fatalities. And authorities have warned infections are surging among younger people.

Meanwhile, the availability of COVID-19 diagnostic testing hasn’t been able to meet increasing demand after some sites were closed for an extended period last weekend.

Garcetti has encouraged Angelenos to remain home despite the reopening of many businesses and other public spaces, including beaches. On Wednesday, he said the city may reinstate stay-home orders if statistics continue to worsen.

Despite concerns surrounding people gathering indoors, Garcetti said the city would open its cooling centers this weekend as a heat wave is expected to push temperatures into the triple digits in some areas.

Cooling centers will also be open countywide.

With high temperatures expected this weekend, @LACity will open cooling centers Saturday and Sunday from 12-7 p.m. Physical distancing and other safety measures will be observed. If you can find relief at home, please do.



More info: https://t.co/RulVSqtAQP. pic.twitter.com/KNCXEWM7eC — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) July 10, 2020