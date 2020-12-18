L.A. Mayor Garcetti says he’s in quarantine after 9-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a Thursday briefing that he’s in quarantine at home after his 9-year-old daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

The briefing comes after state health officials announced that intensive care units in Southern California are at capacity as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to grow.

Meanwhile, L.A. County officials warned that local hospitals will be hit with a surge of new patients in coming weeks, pushing the region’s medical infrastructure to the edge.

Amid such dire forecasts, the first COVID-19 vaccine shipment arrived in Los Angeles Sunday, with a roll out already underway for high-risk health care workers and those in skilled nursing facilities.

But the majority of people won’t have access to the scarce supply of the vaccine for months. L.A City Attorney Mike Feuer warned residents Thursday not to fall for scams.

“There will be a wait—and that is surely an opportunity for scammers to try to sell you fake vaccines that are ineffective at best—and dangerous at worst,” Feuer said.

Last week, Mayor Garcetti urged Angelenos to uphold pandemic protocols during what’s expected to be a lengthy vaccine rollout.

Earlier Thursday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered that Garcetti be deposed in a sexual harassment lawsuit involving his former top aide.

Check back for updates to this developing story.