L.A. Mayor discusses vaccination process before Dodger Stadium site launches Friday

Mayor Eric Garcetti urged Angelenos Thursday to be patient as the city works to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations, with its massive inoculation site set to open Friday.

The city is converting its largest coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium into a mass vaccination center. Officials aim to vaccinate 12,000 people a day at the location once it is fully operational, the mayor said, which is expected to be by next week.

The county is ramping up capacity with additional large vaccination sites that are set to open next Tuesday.

Can I get a vaccine now?

As of now, health care workers and seniors residing in skilled nursing facilities are the only ones qualified to get a vaccine in the county.

After the state announced Wednesday that everyone over 65 now qualifies to get a vaccine, L.A. County said that locally, there is not enough doses to do so just yet.

“Don’t try to cut the line. Don’t try to make a deal. Please be patient and know that the vaccine will come,” the mayor said. “When it is your turn to get vaccinated, get vaccinated.”

In Orange County, however, residents 65 and older now qualify to sign up for a vaccination appointment through the Othena website.

How will I know when I qualify?

The mayor urged Angelenos to sign up for regular updates from their doctor or health care provider and from the county’s Department of Public Health.

The county’s website lists the tiers describing who gets a vaccinate, and an estimate of when that will be.

How do I sign up once I qualify?

All those who qualify must have an appointment before heading to a vaccination site. And remember to bring you ID, the mayor said.

Eligible health care workers can now register for an appointment to get the shot on an online sign-up portal, which displayed a message Thursday telling people not to sign up if they’re not health care workers who have contact with patients or infectious materials.

Where will I get vaccinated once I have an appointment?

The vaccinations are taking place at public sites such as ones run by the county and cities like at Dodger Stadium, as well as by doctors or health care providers, and at pharmacies.

“Those are the three places that vaccinations are and will continue to be given out,” the mayor said.

City plans to tighten mask requirements

The briefing comes after the L.A. City Council approved a motion Wednesday to ramp up enforcement of its mask requirements in public places, in an effort to reduce COVID-19 spread. The motion requires certain city departments to prioritize issuing citations to people who refuse to do so.

Garcetti said last week that anti-maskers who harass others will be arrested, after a group of maskless protesters descended on Westfield Century City mall on Jan. 3, in defiance of coronavirus health rules.

“Don’t test us on this because you will find yourself in jail, cited or dealing with prosecution,” the mayor said at the time.

On Thursday, L.A. County reported nearly 2,000 people died from the virus this week, bringing the total numbers of deaths countywide to more than 13,000.

Check back for updates to this developing story.