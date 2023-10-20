To celebrate its centennial anniversary, the L.A. Memorial Coliseum and USC Thornton School of Music have collaborated on a new original song that pays tribute to the venue’s 100-year history.

The song “We Came To Bring The Fire” is believed to be the first student and alumni-led initiative in the Coliseum’s history. The song was composed by Ella Collier and Sam Vendig, both graduates of USC Thornton School of Music, a news release said.

“They could have gone to the top artists on the playlists right now because it’s a world-renowned staple in the conversation that is Los Angeles,” Sean Holt, vice dean of the Division of Contemporary Music at USC Thornton, said in a statement. “I’m grateful that the Coliseum wanted to keep this in-house because of the significance of this opportunity for the artists to help co-brand the Coliseum.”

The song is expected to debut during the halftime show of the USC vs. Utah football game on Oct. 21.

The USC’s Spirit of Troy marching band, the song’s composers and a choir led by Grammy nominee and USC alum Tehillah Alphonso will perform a special rendition of the song before its December release.

The song will be available on Apple Music and Spotify on Dec. 1 and can be pre-saved here.

The L.A. Memorial Coliseum turned 100 years old in May.