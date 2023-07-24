The Los Angeles Metro is providing special transportation services to help Taylor Swift fans, also known as Swifities, make it to the pop star’s L.A. tour stop at Sofi Stadium August 3-9.

“Hey @taylorswift13 fans…Look What You Made Us Do 👇🏾 We’re adding service to help #Swifties get to the upcoming shows at @SoFiStadium!” the company tweeted.

For the upcoming L.A. shows of The Eras Tour, Metro is providing service to all six shows, including late night service, free shuttles from the C and K lines to the stadium, and $3.50 round trip fare on other buses and trains.

“We’re enchanted that Taylor Swift fans have given a big boost to public transit across the United States this year and we’re looking forward to spending our midnights with many of you very soon,” the company wrote.

Swift announced her tour in November 2022, with the first leg beginning in March in the U.S. and international dates beginning February 2024 in Tokyo.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!),” she announced on social media.

Her L.A. tour dates will begin August 3 through August 9 at Sofi Stadium, with shows beginning at 6:30 p.m.