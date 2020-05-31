L.A. Metro apologizes to people ‘stranded’ after services were halted over protests

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Sunday apologized to riders left stranded after a halt to all services amid protests.

“Metro apologizes to transit customers who were stranded as a result of the suspension of transit services on Saturday night,” the agency said. “We took this action out of utmost concern for the public and our employees during the growing severity of this protest.”

L.A. demonstrations against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis were centered Saturday in the Fairfax District, where people climbed onto buildings and a police car went up in flames. Some Metro buses were seen vandalized and covered in spray painted markings, people at times jumping on top of them.

Crowds grew larger as they moved through surrounding areas, leading to a citywide 8 p.m. curfew.

At 8:12 p.m., L.A. Metro tweeted it was ending all rail and bus service until 5:30 a.m.

That decision led to some riders being left stranded, the agency said in a statement, announcing services would resume Sunday after “many people expressed concerns.”

The transit service also promised to reimburse riders who paid for an Uber or cab to get home Saturday night, telling them to call customer service at 323.GO.METRO or email CustometRelations@metro.net.

But, on social media, some blasted L.A. Metro further when LAist tweeted a photo of uniformed officers appearing to escort people in handcuffs onto a Metro bus.

LA Metro hasn’t proven efficiency for commuters or daily riders, but suddenly has become the detainee shuttle. How convenient 🙄 https://t.co/J4PlOUAdDp — Sydney Kamlager (@sydneykamlager) May 31, 2020

LA Metro disgraced itself last night https://t.co/VI619bErIp — Aaron 🥑🚈🌲🏀 (@aceckhouse) May 31, 2020

KTLA reached out to L.A. Metro by email and phone for comment on the photograph and confirmation of whether Metro buses were used to transport detainees.

Less than two hours before announcing an end to all rides Saturday, the transit service had announced there would be no trains or buses running through East L.A., the Fairfax District and downtown — areas hit by protests in recent days.

Changes to services didn’t start Saturday until just after 2 p.m., when L.A. Metro said L Line trains would skip Mariachi Plaza and Soto Station in Boyle Heights.

“Consider Line 30 as an alternative,” the transit service told riders in a tweet.

Riders received little notice about the halts to service that would come just hours later, leading to L.A. Metro’s formal apology Sunday morning.